Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week (May 5 to May 11): 2 new web series to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

This week (May 5 to May 11), two new thrilling Hindi web series are dropping. You can watch them from the comfort of your home. Here's a sneak peek at what's new on Netflix and Prime Video this week!

1. The Royals

Release Date: May 9, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter are all set to collaborate for The Royals, an upcoming OTT series set in a lavish palace backdrop. In this romantic comedy, the actress will be seen in the role of Sophia Shekhar, a driven modern-day CEO. Meanwhile, Ishaan plays Prince Aviraaj Singh, representing India's old-world royalty. The story revolves around the charming chaos that unfolds when these two contrasting worlds collide.

The series is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Apart from Bhumi and Ishaan, the show also stars Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Sumukhi Suresh, and more.

Earlier, in an official statement shared, Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy stated, “The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine.”

2. Gram Chikitsalay

Release Date: May 9, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Gram Chikitsalay, an upcoming comedy-drama series from The Viral Fever (TVF), is all set to star Amol Parashar as Dr. Prabhat. Apart from him, the series will also star Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and others.

It revolves around Dr. Prabhat, a city doctor, who is transferred to a rural public health center in the small town of Bhathkandi. The show will be a perfect blend of humor and emotion, and will explore Dr. Prabhat’s adaptation to the simple yet colorful life of rural India. It will also show the challenges of reviving a neglected health center and will revolve around self-discovery, community bonds, and amusing hurdles.

