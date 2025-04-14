Odela 2 release date, runtime, plot, full star cast and everything about Tamannaah Bhatia’s Telugu supernatural thriller
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2 before it releases on the big screens.
Ashok Teja’s Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2 has been one of the most anticipated projects at the moment. It marks the sequel of the 2022 released film named Odela Railway Station. Ahead of the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer making its theatrical run, here’s everything you must know about the movie.
Odela 2 release date and star cast
Well, Odela 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release slated on April 17, 2025. The film will feature Tamannaah in a new role in the supernatural thriller genre. Her character in the film is named Shiva Shakthi.
The Telugu flick is written by Sampath Nandi and is directed by Ashok Teja. It is produced by D Madhu under the banner of Madhu Creations jointly with Sampath Nandi Teamworks.
Speaking about the cast of the film, Odela 2 stars has Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, besides Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Srikanth Iyenger, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.
Odela 2 runtime and certification
As per the latest reports, Odela 2 has been awarded an ‘A’ rating from the CBFC. On the other hand, the makers have locked the run time for the supernatural thriller at 2 hours and 30 minutes in total.
Odela 2 trailer and plot
The trailer of Odela 2 was unveiled just a few days back, which showcased Tamannaah in the role of Shiva Shakthi channeling divine power, while locking horns with the evil and helping a village get rid of it.
Odela 2’s storyline will follow a likewise pattern where Shiva Shakthi’s help will be called upon to rescue the sharp challenges and difficulties faced by ordinary people in a village who must just rid themselves of the harmful evil sources.
ALSO READ: Long Drive actress Supritha Sathyanarayan announces engagement to Chandan Shetty: ‘Found my home in your arms’