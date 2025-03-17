In 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ajay Devgn is teaming up with Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti for a one of its kind jungle-adventure tentatively titled Ranger. The film will be produced by Luv Films, with whom Devgn has worked on the De De Pyaar De franchise. Soon after, we informed our readers that Ajay Devgn will be joined by Sanjay Dutt in the film, as Jagan has cast the latter as the negative lead of the jungle adventure. The prep work for Ranger has been going on in full swing and the film is finally set to go on floors by the end of March.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Jagan Shakti has roped in Tamannaah Bhatia to play the female lead in Ranger. According to sources close to the development, Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to join Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt on Ranger from the first week of April. “She is excited to embark on this journey with the team of Ranger. It’s a well-crafted role, with an arc of redemption. She has allotted bulk dates to the team and has already started work for the film on the personal fronts. Tamannaah has also undergone multiple script reading sessions with Jagan Shakti,” revealed a source close to the development.

We hear that a formidable ensemble too has come on board Ranger, and all the names have been kept under wraps. According to the source, Ranger will be shot through the year in multiple schedules and hit the big screen in 2026. “It’s a big budget film, and Ajay too is eager to explore the jungle adventure space with the film. It’s more of an adventure, with newer visuals for Hindi Cinema, and Ajay is known to be fascinated with technology used for creation of something unique,” the source added.

Apart from Ranger, Ajay Devgn has is bag full of feature films. While he has wrapped up De De Pyaar De 2, he is all set to start shooting for Dhamaal 4 in a couple of days, followed by Ranger, Drishyam 3, Shaitaan 2 and Golmaal 5 among others. His next film on the big screen is Raid 2, which hits the big screen on May 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates