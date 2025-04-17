Odela 2 Twitter Review: Is Tamannaah Bhatia’s supernatural thriller worth your time? Read 11 tweets before watching it in theaters

Tamannaah Bhatia stepped into the supernatural thriller genre once again with her latest release Odela 2, which hit the silver screen today, April 17. While the makers left no stone unturned in promoting the film and building hype, it’s now up to the audience to share their reviews.

Within a short span, social media has already been flooded with reactions, as netizens share their verdict. So far, Odela 2 has largely been termed an average watch by most viewers who caught the first-day first-show.

There have been quite a few responses about the first half of the film, with many viewers finding it slower in pace until Tamannaah’s character, Shiva Shakthi, is introduced near the interval.

On the other hand, some viewers felt that both halves of the film were uniformly gripping, with no loose ends that disrupted the overall viewing experience.

Many viewers have praised the film’s electrifying musical score, noting how it effectively sustains the thrill and mystery of the supernatural narrative till the very end.

As for individual performances, Tamannaah Bhatia’s screen presence as Shiva Shakthi has received widespread appreciation, with audiences left in awe of her commanding portrayal.

The movie is being hailed as a must-watch for family audiences, though some viewers feel it may come across as dull for those watching alone. Several have also labeled Odela 2 as a one-time watch.

Additionally, the film’s VFX has faced criticism, with many finding it underwhelming and pointing out that there’s significant room for improvement in that department.

Check out the reactions here:

Odela 2 is written by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music of the film.

