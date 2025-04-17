Did you know Rasha Thadani became friends with Tamannaah Bhatia because of Raveena Tandon? Here’s how

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s friendship with Tamannaah Bhatia is among the most popular ones. Transcending the age gap, they are often seen hanging out together and dishing major friendship goals with their social media posts. Most recently, the Azaad actress revealed that it was her mother who was responsible for their friendship.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Rasha Thadani was asked about her bond with Tamannaah Bhatia. In response to this, she recalled her first-ever meeting with Tamannaah Bhatia and her ex-beau Vijay Varma at a party. It was then that her mother and actress Raveena Tandon left her with Bhatia, and they hit it off instantly.

She said, "My mom kind of left and I was just hanging with her. And we're just talking, and it was very small talk, and then my mom was leaving. So she looks at Tamannaah and says, 'Okay, now your responsibility. I'm going. Bye!' And she goes." The young starlet further shared that Tamannaah didn't leave her side the entire night.

Rasha stated that when she was about to leave, Tamannaah said, "Are you sure? Call me when you reach home. Okay, text me." And since that day, the Uyi Amma fame and Aaj Ki Raat performer became friends. In Rasha's words, "It was like an instant click for me and Tamannaah.”

Advertisement

The Azaad actress lovingly likes to call the Raid 2 actress her ‘adopted mother.’ According to her, she and Tamannaah are the same person, and they relate to each other. She revealed that she can openly talk about things, and Bhatia often advises her.

Rasha also admitted reaching out to Bhatia when she is confused or needs help. She went on to claim that the actress has been there for her and advises her more than her mother.

On the professional front, Rasha's debut film, Azaad, co-starring Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan, was released earlier this year in January. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Going further, as per a Mid-Day report, director Mudassar Aziz and the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 are keen to rope in Rasha Thadani for the lead role in the film alongside Kartik Aaryan. "The team of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 feels a new jodi will attract attention," a source was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nadaaniyan’s Ibrahim Ali Khan REACTS to people saying he has his dad Saif Ali Khan’s face: ‘Actually, I do have my own…’