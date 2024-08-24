Makers of Tovino Thomas starrer Ajaynte Randam Moshanam set to unveil fantasy flick’s trailer on THIS date

Tovino Thomas’ much-awaited fantasy film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM, is set to arrive on Onam this year. Now, the makers of the film are also eager to unveil its trailer, sparking much anticipation.

In a new X (formerly Twitter) update posted by the Minnal Murali actor himself, the fantasy flick’s official trailer is scheduled to be launched on August 25, 2024. The trailer launch event is happening in Thiruvananthapuram at 6 pm.

Check out the official post by Tovino Thomas here:

The much-awaited action fantasy movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam features a story that is set in Northern Kerala in various timelines like 1900, 1950, and 1990.

As Tovino plays three different characters, namely Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, all three strive to protect an important treasure of the land for all three generations. The movie also marks actress Krithi Shetty’s debut in Malayalam cinema as well.

Aside from Tovino and Krithi, the film directed by Jithin Lal also has an ensemble cast of actors like Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Jagadish, Pramod Shetty, Aju Varghese, Maala Parvathy, and more in key roles.

Recently, Krithi Shetty was roped in for an interview with Pinkvilla, where the actress spilled the details of working in ARM and her experience with Malayalam cinema. In the exclusive chat, the actress specified how the film manages to combine mythology and vintage qualities.

Advertisement

The actress also described her experience playing a proper Malayali village girl as raw and authentic. She also said that from a performance perspective, acting in the film was very different for her, as she asked to use minimal and subtle expressions as opposed to what she has done before.

Krithi also went on to praise her co-star Tovino Thomas and reveal how he is a very humble and extremely supportive person. The actress also lauded him for his dedication and how he managed to put her at ease while she was trying to do her lines in Malayalam.

On Tovino Thomas’ work front, besides his movie ARM, the actor is also expected to reprise his role in the Lucifer franchise’s second installment, L2: Empuraan. The actor is also playing the lead role with Trisha Krishnan in the film Identity.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Kannada actor Upendra to be part of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie? Here’s what we know