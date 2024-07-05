Shruti Haasan confirms being part of Rajinikanth’s Coolie by sharing PIC, deletes it later

The much-anticipated South Indian film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, finally commenced its shooting in Hyderabad today. In this film, Lokesh Kanagaraj gets to work for the first time with Superstar Rajinikanth after working with Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay.

The latest update regarding Coolie is that the actress Shruti Haasan will be part of this movie and is currently on the sets of Coolie in Hyderabad. This will be Shruti's first film with Rajinikanth, and she shared the news of her inclusion in Coolie through an Instagram story, which later on was deleted.

Shruti Haasan joins Rajinikanth for the first time

Shruti Haasan confirmed her involvement in the film Coolie by sharing a photo on Instagram with the caption, "DAY 1 #Coolie (sic)." However, she later deleted the post.

Of late, Shruti Haasan has been doing films with major stars of South Indian cinema, such as Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Prabhas. Now, joining Rajinikanth for Coolie, she takes her journey even higher. Details of the character she will play in the film and whether she will be the leading lady opposite Rajinikanth are yet unknown. More updates on Coolie are expected in the coming days.

More about Coolie

Coolie is one movie that is stirring up a lot of excitement as it is Rajinikanth's first movie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh Kanagaraj and his LCU are very popular in Indian households because of the big blockbusters like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

For this reason, Coolie generated a lot of buzz from the get-go. Lokesh's 2022 release Vikram had Kamal Haasan essaying a pathbreaking role that only added to the already big expectations of the way Coolie would fare.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the producers behind blockbuster hits with Rajinikanth like Enthiran: The Robot, 2.0, and Jailer, this movie is really going to be an event cinema from the South.

Fans are too eager to see if Coolie will out-pass even Vikram and redefine the mass genre in Tamil cinema. Though there has been no official confirmation on whether Coolie is part of LCU or not, as Lokesh has his last three out of four flicks as a part of the LCU. Lokesh Kanagaraj had also announced Kaithi 2 which will be a LCU movie.

