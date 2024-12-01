What did Allu Arjun do? Complaint filed against Pushpa 2 actor for making a controversial statement ahead of film's release

Pushpa 2: The Rule is just days away from hitting the big screens now. While Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are busy with the promotions of their film, a troubling incident has come to light. According to a Mid-day report, a complaint has been registered against the lead actor for inappropriately using the word "Army" during one of his speeches at a recent event.

The complaint has been filed against Allu Arjun by a person identified as Srinivas Goud at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad. He is the President of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation. As per media reports, the complaint states that naming a fan club after the honorable army is highly objectionable.

For the unversed, the controversy began at a Pushpa 2 press meet in Mumbai where Allu Arjun shared his thoughts about his fans. He mentioned that he does not consider them fans but an "army". The actor expressed his love for them and said they are like his family.

Allu Arjun further went on to say that they support and celebrate him. He also said they stand by him like an army. Allu Arjun promised to make them proud and said if the film becomes a big success, he would dedicate it to them.

"I don’t have fans; I have an Army. I love my fans, they’re like my family. They stand by me, they celebrate me. They stand for me like an Army. I love you all. I will make you all proud," he said as quoted by the publication.

His statement led to a complaint by Srinivas Goud, who felt using the term was disrespectful. He stated that the word is closely tied to the armed forces serving the nation.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is all set to release in theaters this coming week on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the star cast of the film includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Tarak Ponnappa and more in prominent roles.

