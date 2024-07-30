Remember Anant Ambani's nanny Lalita Dsilva? Meet popular nurse of Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara as she spills beans about the family

There is no doubt that star couple Ram Charan and Upasana are the coolest new parents in the town. The duo are enjoying their parenthood by raising their little munchkin, Klin Kaara Konidela.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, their daughter’s nanny who has previously taken care of Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, called Ram and Upasan ‘hands-on parents.’

Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter’s nanny opens up about the mega family

Nurse Lalita who hit the limelight for being the famous nanny of Saif Kareena's son Taimur is now taking care of Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she spoke about the mega family.

Lalita said, “Everything about the family is very good. If I have to rest then Upasana madam takes care of the child. Since I am here and they are in London, Ram Charan sir and Upasana mam are taking care of their child. They are hands-on parents”.

Further, she talked about how all members of the mega family are extremely humble and grounded.

Ram Charan and Upasana marriage and child

For the unversed, Ram Charan exchanged wedding vows with his college sweetheart Upasana Konidela on June 14, 2012. After 11 years of marital bliss, the power couple welcomed their first child- a baby girl on June 20, 2023. Ram and Upasana named their little bundle of joy Klin Kaara Konidela who recently celebrated her 1st birthday.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan is currently in Paris with his father Chiranjeevi, his mother Surekha, his daughter, and his wife Upasana Konidela at the Olympics 2024. He recently completed his schedule for his upcoming film Game Changer.

The much-awaited political thriller Game Changer is directed by Shankar and based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie is expected to feature the RRR actor as an IAS officer.

Game Changer is set for Christmas release this year as announced by the film’s producer Dil Raju. The film will feature actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, and others apart from RC.

