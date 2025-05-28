POLL: Suriya’s Retro or Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which thriller are you watching on OTT this weekend? Vote

Several exciting movies will be released on different OTT platforms in the coming days after their theatrical run. Amid all of them, two superhit thrillers are also set to release digitally on the same date, i.e., May 30. Yes, we’re speaking about the Suriya starrer Retro and Mohanlal’s Thudarum.

Suriya’s Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj

Suriya delivered a strong hit at the box office with his recent film, Retro. A Karthik Subbaraj directorial, the romantic action thriller starred Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. It was theatrically released on May 1, 2025.

After its release in theaters, the film received appreciation from the audience. Its worldwide collection grossed close to Rs 97 crores.

Though it is still an underwhelming figure, in comparison to Suriya’s last project, Kanguva, this one performed better.

And now, the film is debuting on the OTT platform Netflix. The streaming partner was already announced and now the OTT giant revealed the date as May 30.

Mohanlal’s Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy

On the other hand is Mollywood superstar Mohanlal's second successive hit film, Thudarum. The Tharun Moorthy directorial was released soon after his previous blockbuster film, L2: Empuraan, and still stormed the box office.

The Malayalam thriller featured Shobana as the leading lady, who reunited with Mohanlal on-screen after decades. The film ended up scoring big within no time.

Speaking about the metrics, Thudarum grossed a massive Rs 222 crores worldwide, just within 24 days of release.

Thudarum will now be streaming on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar, from May 30 onwards.

Well then, it's now time for you to make your choice and vote for the film that you will be watching on OTT this weekend!

