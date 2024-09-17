Popular star kid: Meet Jayam Ravi’s son Aarav who debuted at age of eight, bagged Jury Award and is a dedicated student

Jayam Ravi has etched a phenomenal name in the South film industry, all thanks to his talented acting skills, which are almost lifelike. The actor got married to Aarti Ravi in 2009 and welcomed their sons, Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi.

While not much is known about their little boys, the duo’s firstborn has already showcased unmatched talents in the world of movies. In this article, we will learn a little more about Jayam and Aarti’s son, Aarav Ravi.

Who is Aarav Ravi?

Aarav Ravi is the eldest son of Jayam Ravi and his ex-wife, Aarti. Born in June 2010, the little boy is currently completing his schooling at the Trivandrum International School.

While he is not a social media user and his parents prefer to give him as normal and low-key upbringing as possible, the star kid has already grabbed considerable attention for his talents themselves.

Aarav Ravi made his film debut as a child artist at the age of 8

Well, speaking about the unmatched talents of the little one, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he chose to follow in the footsteps of his father from quite an early age. He made his debut in his father's film Tik Tik Tik in 2018, at the age of 8.

Aarav essayed the younger version of his father’s on-screen character in the film. Within no time, his performance was noticed by the audience and applauded immensely.

Aarav Ravi bagged the award for the Best Debut (child actor)

That’s not all to Aarav Ravi’s foray into the acting world. His performance in the film Tik Tik Tik was so well-received that he ended up bagging the Best Debut (Child Actor) award in 2018 at the BOFTA Galatta Debut Awards 2018.

Besides this, he also won two crucial awards from SIIMA. These included the special jury award for child artist and the Best Child Artist Award the same year.

Aarav Ravi is a loving big brother to his sibling, Ayaan

While he may have received such immense applause and recognition at quite an early age, Aarav Ravi has not lingered on much inside the film world and has gone back to experiencing a normal childhood and completing his schooling and education.

On the other hand, Aarav is a doting elder brother to his sibling, Ayaan Ravi. The duo share a loving, encouraging and protective bond like no other, and proof of the same has often been showcased in the pictures that their parents have shared over time.

Aarav and his brother, Ayaan, grabbed limelight after their parents’ announced split

After the unexpected separation announcement was made between Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti on social media, the interpersonal equations of the family came under a lot of scrutiny. In fact, their sons Aarav and Ayaan also grabbed the spotlight due to the unfortunate cause.

While the former couple have requested privacy from the audience, questions about the custody of the two brothers, Aarav and Ayaan, have been buzzing amongst audiences every now and then. However, no official confirmation on the matter has been revealed yet.

Well, having scored such a high stride at a young age, it would be interesting to witness the career graph Aarav Ravi would make in the future.

