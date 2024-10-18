Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth to get prequel? Here's what director TJ Gnanavel has to say

Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil, is running successfully in theaters. The movie directed by TJ Gnanavel has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, as per Sacnilk. While fans were looking forward to the sequel, the filmmaker came forward and shared his plans for the prequel.

During a media interaction, TJ Gnanavel opened up about his future projects and said, "I'm more interested in exploring a prequel. Vettaiyan: The Hunter could delve into Athiyan's journey, revealing how he became an encounter specialist, Fahadh Faasil's transformation into a thief and police informant, and other aspects of the story's backstory."

The acclaimed filmmaker revealed that he has always been troubled by the idea of encounter killings, often questioning the truth behind them.

He mentioned that the climax scene of Vettaiyan highlights this very point: "where we see the supposed encounter of red sandalwood smugglers turns out to be a tragic case of tree cutters."

TJ Gnanavel mentioned a harsh truth and shared that his research revealed how only the poor were victims of such encounters while the rich people just managed to escape. However, he expressed that he believes in India's judicial system and its power despite many flaws.

The filmmaker also opened up about his working experience with Rajinikanth and shared how the actor's daughter reached out to him for a good script.

Director TJ Gnanavel expressed his surprise when the actor granted him full creative freedom. He noted that while Jai Bhim was a success, its appeal was more niche. With Rajinikanth, however, he needed to craft a wider vision to ensure global audiences could connect with the film.

Talking about Vettaiyan, the film is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark in India. Apart from the lead actors, the movie also features Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in prominent roles.

