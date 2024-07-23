Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli TRAILER; Prabhas calls director 'mad man', Jr. NTR and James Cameron applaud the visionary storyteller

The much-anticipated trailer for Netflix’s Modern Master series by ace director S.S. Rajamouli was dropped on Monday, July 22. Directed by Raghav Khanna, the documentary film is set to stream on August 2.

The two-minute-and-11-second trailer features Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR, along with maestro music composer MM Keeravani, sharing their perspectives on the maverick director.

The renowned actors and composer have collaborated multiple times, offering unique insights into the director's visionary approach. Their reflections highlight the profound impact the director has had on their careers and the film industry.

Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli trailer:

The trailer starts with Rajamouli sharing his vision for a film, stating, "I want to tell an incredible story. I just want the people to get invested in the movie."

NTR on Rajamouli being a perfectionist

Superstar N.T.Rama Rao Jr., who has worked with the filmmaker in films like Simhadri, Yamadonga, and Student No: 1, has complemented Rajamouli, saying, “This person is born to make films. He is born to tell stories, which haven’t been told.”

The RRR actor concluded his point by giving a close look at the madness of the filmmaker and saying, “He’s a mad man. There’s no point in arguing with him. Just deliver what he wants and get out of there,”

Prabhas candidly shares his vision of the filmmaker

Rebel star Prabhas, who has collaborated on three films with the Eega director in Chatrapathi, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, affectionately describes him by saying, "He's a mad person, that's all."

James Cameron describes the visionary director

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, renowned for his works in films like The Terminator, Titanic, and the Avatar franchise, was seen analyzing Rajamouli and his craft in the trailer, stating, "He certainly has the respect to be able to do anything and work with anybody."

Karan Johar on the Maverick director

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, who worked with Rajamouli on the distribution of Baahubali: The Beginning, also shares his thoughts on the esteemed director.

"He is absolutely in the bracket of legends already. He is already a legend. Now he can become an even bigger legend," Johar remarked.

The trailer, along with the exquisite interview glimpses, reveals some behind-the-scenes moments of Rajamouli guiding his actors on how to execute specific scenes or how he envisions them. The BTS footage includes shots from the sets of RRR, Baahubali, and more.

Netflix India shares the update on its social media handle

Team Netflix India shared the trailer on X (formerly known as Twitter) as well and wrote, “A master of his craft, a cinema phenomenon. Watch director S. S. Rajamouli's journey from Student No. 1 to RRR”

The social media post continued with the update on the documentary’s release date, saying, “Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, coming on 2 August, only on Netflix! #ModernMastersOnNetflix”

The trailer concludes by highlighting his character and passion for the craft, with Rajamouli himself, in his signature style, declaring, "The only thing I am a slave to is my story."

Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, and Anupama Chopra are backing the Netflix doc-film through their production companies, Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios.

