EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar forms long term partnership with Mythri on Pushpa 2, Dragon, Fauji, Good Bad Ugly & more

Over the years, Bhushan Kumar has played a key role in bridging the gap between the North and South by partnering with actors and filmmakers from across the country. Continuing with his attempt to ensure the growth in cinema, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar’s T Series has entered into a long-term partnership with Mythri Productions. According to sources close to the development, the association between the two giants begins from December 2024 with the release of the Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2, led by Allu Arjun.

“T Series and Mythri have entered into an association to do multiple films together, and the same begins with Pushpa 2. Bhushan Kumar has invested in Pushpa 2: The Rule and also has the music rights of the film. The next few films on their roaster include the Prabhas led Fauji, the NTRNEEL collaboration on Dragon, and the Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that the idea of this collaboration is to bring in the expertise of T Series in HSM markets to ensure a grand release of the aforementioned feature films. “While Mythri is the market leader in Telugu states, T Series will bring in their experience for marketing and releasing in the Hindi-speaking states. It’s a strategic partnership and the beginning of a new era for both the banners,” the source added.

Apart from the above-mentioned projects, Mythri is also developing multiple other films that stand the potential to win over the Pan India audience, and the details have been kept underwraps. Bhushan Kumar on the other hand is also working on mega-projects like the two Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial – Spirit with Prabhas and Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor – among others. His next is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is all set for a Diwali 2024 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

