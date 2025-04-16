Priyanka Deshpande, TV host and former Bigg Boss runner-up ties knot for the 2nd time with DJ Vasi Sachi; see PICS

Popular TV presenter and former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Deshpande ties the wedding knot for the second time on April 16, 2025. The television celebrity has entered wedlock once again with DJ and entrepreneur Vasi Sachi.

The ceremony was conducted privately, with close friends and family joining them. The official announcement was made by her via a post on her social media handle.

Sharing the moments from her wedding, Priyanka penned, “16.04.2025. Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.”

The TV host was traditionally adorned as she unveiled the images on her social media. Priyanka was previously married to her long-time boyfriend, Praveen Kumar. The popular personality and Praveen had married in 2016 and were reportedly heading for divorce in 2022.

While Priyanka had initially dismissed the rumors of divorce, now she has entered a new phase of her life. While details about her newlywed husband were kept under wraps, a report by Deccan Herald revealed that he is DJ Vasi Sachi.

The man is not only a popular DJ in the community but also runs his own event management firm. Aside from performing at various events, he has also been part of various weddings.

According to reports, Priyanka and Vasi were dating for only a short time after meeting at a private event. Within that time, they decided to move forward with their relationship and enter wedlock.

For those unaware, Priyanka Deshpande hails from Karnataka and later migrated to Chennai. The TV presenter has appeared on various shows, including Super Singer Junior, Super Singer, The Wall, Start Music, Jodi Number One, and many more.

Priyanka has been part of various other shows that were broadcast on Zee Tamil, Sun TV, Chutti TV, Sun Music, Star Vijay, and more. She is a former winner of Cooku with Comali and also appeared in Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil.

