Kamal Haasan joins his KH237 director duo AnbAriv, sporting uber-cool casual look: see PIC

Kamal Haasan is all set to appear alongside Silambarasan TR in his upcoming film, Thug Life. Now, the veteran actor was seen spending a day with the directors of his other future project, tentatively titled KH237. The Tamil megastar was clicked with the director duo AnbAriv.

The actor, along with the directors, was seen donning a sporty and casual look. Sharing the post on social media, the filmmakers penned, “Explore the Experience.”

Advertisement

See the post here:

The yet-to-be-titled Tamil-language movie will mark the directors' debut venture in cinema. Earlier, the duo had worked in various films as stunt directors, even collaborating with Kamal Haasan on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram.

The upcoming film is touted to be an action adventure, with Haasan even sporting a leaner version of his usual self. Rumors about what kind of film is being developed have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Coming to Kamal Haasan’s work front, the Tamil superstar was last seen in a leading role in the film Indian 2. The Shankar directorial flick was the sequel to 1996’s Indian, once again playing the role of a vigilante action hero.

The movie depicted the return of Haasan as Senapathy, continuing his fight against corruption in various parts of Indian society. The film is expected to continue the franchise in 2025 with the 3rd installment titled Indian 3.

Advertisement

Apart from Haasan, the film also had actors like Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, S. J. Suryah, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, and many more in the ensemble cast.

Moving ahead, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The gangster action drama co-penned by Haasan features an ensemble of actors like Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and more in key roles.

The movie, which is musically crafted by AR Rahman, is slated to release in theaters on June 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati REVIEWS Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2; calls it ‘an incredible historical courtroom drama…’