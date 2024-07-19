Producer Bunny Vasu reacts to rumors of rift between Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar; 'We are actually laughing'

As rumors of Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar having a fallout are running amuck, producer Bunny Vasu, a close friend of the stylish star, has called the speculations mere rumors. Writing off the claims, the producer has said that they have been laughing at these rumors being spread.

The producer also added that the current happenings regarding the production of Pushpa 2: The Rule have been taken out of context and are interpreted in a negative manner.

Producer Bunny Vas hits out against rumors of Allu Arjun and Sukumar falling out

Providing more details on the film’s production, producer Bunny Vas has specified that the film only has 15-17 days of shoot left for Allu Arjun. This includes the filming of a song and the climax.

Moreover, the team is also considering the date of Fahadh Faasil and working around it. Indicating the start of a new schedule soon, the producer also added that director Sukumar is wrapping up the editing to also take notice of anything else that is pending to be shot.

In conclusion, producer Bunny Vas explained how all of them, including Allu Arjun and Sukumar, share a well-established bond. He also added that if the director had wanted to shoot the film for an additional 6 months, Allu would have happily obliged.

For those who are unversed, over the last couple of days, rumors were running wild that actor Allu Arjun and Sukumar were in a scuffle over the filming of Pushpa 2: The Rule. This was gaslighted when the actor was seen in a viral video going on a family vacation and appeared to have trimmed his beard for the same. However, it seems that the speculations of the fallout were baseless, with the filming getting back on track soon.

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. Helmed by Sukumar, the flick tells the tale of a red sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj, who strives to make a name for himself and take on any obstacles that come his way.

Besides the stylish star in the lead role, the film also has actors Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, and many more playing prominent roles.

The movie was initially slated to release on August 15, 2024, but due to the pending works, the makers have decided to release the film on December 6, 2024.

