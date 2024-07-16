Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna blushes in cute PICS, reveals 'phooling' around while being extremely unwell

Rashmika Mandanna is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming movie, Pushpa 2 where she stars alongside Allu Arjun. Amid the film's shooting, the talented actress took a moment to share a health update and posted new selfies. Let's check it out.

Rashmika Mandanna shares health update

Rashmika Mandanna shared a couple of adorable selfies on her Instagram handle, providing a health update. In the photos, her hair is adorned with several red roses, and she appears to be in a cheerful mood. She is wearing a light blue sleeveless top and showing off her tattoo.

Along with the photos, she wrote, "Extremely unwell but the ‘Phooling arounddd’ ain’t stopping." Fans quickly responded in the comments, wishing her well. One fan commented, "Get well soon, beauty! Your smile is still shining bright even on a tough day."

About Rashmika's upcoming film Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, both helmed by Sukumar. This action-packed film continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler determined to rise through his syndicate's ranks, battling various enemies along the way.

The sequel will pick up directly from where the first film left off, delving deeper into the fierce rivalry between Pushpa Raj and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. In addition to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.

Pushpa 2 is reportedly being made with a huge budget, making it one of the costliest Indian films to date, and it has already broken records with its pre-release business deals. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. Initially slated for an August 15 release, the action entertainer has faced several delays and is now scheduled to hit the theaters on December 6.

