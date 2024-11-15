Producer Gnanavel Raja breaks silence on complaints about Kanguva’s loudness, addresses negative reviews from audience

Suriya starrer Kanguva has been receiving mixed to critical reviews on one aspect ever since its release: the loud sound score. Audiences have pointed out how the increased volume of music and sound effects has resulted in a diminished viewing experience for them. Recently, the producer of the film, Gnanavel Raja, addressed these concerns.

The producer revealed that he met with all the exhibitors of the film and requested them to lower the volume by two points so that the loudness effect is reduced for the audience.

Clarifying that the mistake was not made by Devi Sri Prasad, the composer for the film, Gnanavel Raja said, “We spoke to all the exhibitors and requested them to reduce the volume by two points to nullify the negative feedback related to loudness. It is not DSP’s mistake; the loudness is due to sound mixing, and it will be corrected by tonight's show.”

Furthermore, the producer also addressed whether the Siva directorial received any negative feedback from the audience whatsoever. Right after the film’s release, social media seemed to be filled with a fair share of negative feedback as well

While some sections of the audience voiced their dislike for the predictable turn of the film’s plot, others claimed to have witnessed underperformance by the cast, except for Suriya himself.

However, Gnanavel Raja, in retrospect, dismissed the buzz about any negative feedback the film received from the audience, apart from the first 20 minutes of the film, which he admitted failed to maintain attention.

He said, “Other than a bit of negative feedback about the initial 20 minutes, we did not receive any negative feedback for the rest of the film from the paying public.”

Some time ago, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty reacted to the negative feedback against Kanguva from the audience due to the extremely loud background score and music.

In a post on Instagram, the artist called it a disheartening situation and urged the sound industry in the film world to ensure that viewers do not return home from theaters with headaches after watching a film.

Resul expressed, “High time our fraternity puts its foot down and says things loud and clear. No film will have repeat value if the audience walks out with a headache.”

For the unversed, the epic fantasy actioner Kanguva marks Suriya’s first collaboration with director Siva. The cast of the film includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and others.

