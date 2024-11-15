Who is Karthi Sivakumar? Know all about Suriya's younger brother and new villain in Kanguva 2

Karthi has made waves on the internet with his cameo role in Suriya-starrer Kanguva. The actor appears during the climax scene of the film as the illegitimate son of Bobby Deol's character, setting the stage for an ultimate face-off in the sequel. While we discuss more about his role in Kanguva 2, let’s take a moment to learn who Karthi is.

Who is Karthi?

Karthi, aka Karthik Sivakumar, was born to renowned actor Sivakumar and his wife Lakshmi on May 25, 1977. He is Suriya's younger sibling and also has a sister named Brindha. The actor completed his schooling in Chennai. After pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering, Karthi began to work as a consultant. However, due to a monotonous schedule, he quit his job and went to the US for higher studies.

While staying in New York, Karthi worked as a part-time graphic designer. He decided to build a career in filmmaking and took two courses at the State University of New York.

When Karthi returned to his city, he met director Mani Ratnam. He got the opportunity to work as an assistant director in the 2004 film titled Aayutha Ezhuthu. The movie featured Suriya as the main lead. Karthi initially wanted to become a film director. He preferred directing over acting.

Karthi made his debut as an actor in showbiz with Paruthiveeran back in 2007. Following the success of this movie, he went on to star in several projects like Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla, Madras, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Kaithi, Thambi, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Sardar, and Ponniyin Selvan: II, amongst others.

Talking about his personal life, Karthi tied the knot with Ranjani Chinnasamy back in 2011. They have two children together—a daughter named Umayal and a son named Kandhan.

About Karthi's cameo in Kanguva

In the climax of Kanguva, Karthi makes a surprise appearance as the illegitimate son of Bobby Deol's character. He arrives to claim the throne in an intense tribal look. Interestingly, Karthi appears in both timelines of the movie. In the present era, he is reincarnated as the commander of a brain study unit. While it is expected to be Karthi vs. Suriya in the sequel, his role in Kanguva 2 has not yet been confirmed by the makers.

Meanwhile, Karthi has several promising films in his pipeline, including Kaithi 2, Vaa Vaathiyaar, Sardar 2, and more.

