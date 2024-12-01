Pushpa 2: Netizens REACT after Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie tickets get sold for Rs 3,000

The most anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is all set to hit the theatres on 5th December 2024. The star cast has been busy with promotions and has gained immense love from the audience. Seeing the excitement among the audience, the makers have already started the pre-booking process but it has left the fans disappointed.

After the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise even during the lockdown, the fans have been waiting for the second part for almost 2 years, but when the time is finally here, they are upset with the ticket prices. To get the earliest tickets, the fans have been going through the ticket booking portals but are left to see the prices that range from 500, 700, 3000 and more.

Taking their disappointment to Twitter, one user wrote, “TOTAL MADNESS #Pushpa2 one ticket price ₹3️000.”

Whereas the other user wrote, “Pushpa tickets priced at ₹3000? This is beyond unacceptable! Fans deserve better, not exploitation. @MythriOfficial, please rethink this decision. Cinema is for everyone, not just for the elite.” Adding to it the user also wrote,"I really don’t understand what the makers of #Pushpa2 want by hiking ticket prices to insane levels... Beating Day 1 records? Then go ahead and make it ₹5000 next! break lifetime records. This is not for the fans, it’s exploitation”.

Advertisement

Another user shared a post writing, “1200 for a telugu movie in karnataka? Who all are watching?”

Check the other tweets below:

Fans are highly disappointed with the makers trying to charge a steep price for a ticket. Audiences have been sharing the ticket prices on Twitter, and are expressing their dilemma as to whether to watch the movie in theaters or wait for it to be released online. This situation may not only hurt the audience's feelings but can hinder the success of the movie.

On the movie front, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be the continuation story of Pushpa Raj, and Srivalli, wherein fans will get to see them as a married couple. Also, fans can expect intense action and drama that will keep them on the edge of their seats. The movie will also show the return of SP Bhanwar Singh who will be a huge trouble for Pushpa. We can’t wait to see Pushpa back in action.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on these prices? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: What did Allu Arjun do? Complaint filed against Pushpa 2 actor for making a controversial statement ahead of film's release