Pushpa 2: Moviegoers fall sick after mysterious substance gets sprayed during screening of Allu Arjun's film in Mumbai

Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theaters worldwide on December 5. Amid the excitement surrounding Sukumar's directorial film, an alarming incident came to light. During the screening of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer in Mumbai, several moviegoers fell sick after a miscreant sprayed a mysterious substance during the interval.

The incident took place during the night show at the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra. The police have started a thorough investigation into the matter.

The incident caused panic among the moviegoers as several people experienced coughing, vomiting, and discomfort during the second half of the film. This happened after someone allegedly sprayed a toxic substance inside the theater. Authorities are now working to identify the culprit behind this act.

This is not the first troubling incident linked to Pushpa 2 since its release. A theater in Telangana's Chennur town was vandalized after it failed to screen the Allu Arjun starrer. According to a Mathrubhumi report, a man named Bajjuri Vinay and his group allegedly damaged the glass panes of Srinivas Theatre.

Reports suggest Vinay trespassed with accomplices and threatened the theater owner, Rajamalla Goud. He reportedly demanded the screening of the Allu Arjun starrer. The owner filed a complaint with the police and registered a case against the miscreants.

Despite the incident, Pushpa 2 continues to run successfully in theaters. Fans are praising the film on social media.

However, a stampede occurred outside Sandhya 70mm theater in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on the night of December 4. Following this, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy announced a ban on benefit shows in the state.

The minister confirmed that no more permissions would be given for such shows. He stated that it would not be right to continue allowing benefit shows for any movie. This decision is likely to affect future films in Telangana. Reports suggest there might be no benefit shows for Ram Charan's Game Changer, which is set to release on January 10.

