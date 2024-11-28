Brother OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan's comedy-drama flick online

Brother, starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan, hit the big screens during the festive occasion of Diwali, October 31. The movie received mixed to positive responses from viewers and critics alike. Days after finishing its theatrical run, the film is all set to make its digital debut this month.

Yes, you read that right. Jayam Ravi starrer Brother will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 29 onwards. Making the big announcement, the platform wrote, "A tale of love, laughter, and sibling shenanigans! Don’t miss #Brother on ZEE5, premiering 29th November! 100% Pure Family Entertainer 'Brother' will be streaming on ZEE5 from 29th Nov."

The story of Brother revolves around the life of Karthik, a law college dropout with a strong sense of justice. His impulsive actions bring chaos to his family and cause his father to suffer a heart attack. To help him change, his elder sister Anandhi takes him to her home in Ooty. She hopes the new environment will help him find purpose.

At Anandhi's house, Karthik's carefree nature creates tension. He struggles to adjust to the strict lifestyle of her husband and father-in-law, Sivagurunathan. The clashes lead to both humorous and serious situations. The story focuses on Karthik's journey as he tries to fit in and find his place in the family. It is a tale of growth and reconciliation.

Brother also features Bhumika Chawla, Natraj Subramanian (Natty), Achyuth Kumar, Sathish Krishnan, and Ganesh. The cast includes Seetha, Saranya Ponvannan, Master Ashwin, Suresh Chakravarthy, Rao Ramesh, and MS Bhaskar as well.

The film is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment along with Kalanithi Maran and others. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music. Vivekanand Santhosam has handled the cinematography, while Ashish Joseph is in charge of editing.

