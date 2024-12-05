Pushpa 2 Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie in theaters

Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally hit the big screens today, December 5. The film also had some early premiers last night, starting at 9.30 PM. With its release, fans rushed to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day, first show of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. If you are also planning to watch this film in theaters, do not miss these Twitter reviews netizens have shared on their social media handles.

A social media user called Pushpa 2 a blockbuster and wrote, "Mad stuff. Kudos to @alluarjun garu for the mind-blowing performance. Especially the Jathara episode and fort fight.Totally adrenaline rush. Very well written and brilliantly executed by one and only #Sukumar sir. After #Animal another terrific performance by @iamRashmika."

Another user posted, "#Pushpa2 is a decently packaged commercial entertainer with a Good 1st Half and a 2nd Half that started well but drops pace significantly in the last hour. Allu Arjun is absolutely terrific again in this and proves once again why he is one of the most talented actors across India. He deserves all the praise."

A netizen lauded Allu Arjun's performance in the film and wrote, "#AlluArjun stole the show completely with his raw and rustic performance in this mass commercial template by Sukumar. #Pushpa2TheRule is highly supported by #FahadhFaasil who deserves an applause for his acting. #RashmikaMandanna adds the required flavor. BGM works perfectly in the elevation scenes. Overall an entertainer for mass audience."

Calling Pushpa 2 a wildfire, another netizen penned, "#Pushpa2 is ROARING WILDFIRE. Packs a mega impact all across. #AlluArjun smashes the ball out of the park with his performance. ‘AA’ show all the way in true sense. The film is definitely a worthy sequel to the first part. Filled with everything right from action, drama, emotions, etc."

"#Pushpa2 has great first half with right mix of entertainment and elevations. But the 2nd half is not as great with b2b action blocks and songs dominating the writing. AA’s another sensational performance, the movie is worth watch for him," read another review.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the Sukumar directorial also features Fahadh Faasil in a lead role. If you have watched Pushpa 2 in theaters, then do share your review with us in the comments below.

