Pushpa 2 dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa INTERVIEW: ‘We will be including more characters in Pushpa 3’

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. As the movie is just hours away from release, the film’s dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa interacted with Pinkvilla, sharing details about the movie and its sequel, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

From talking about his involvement and craft in writing the dialogues for the film’s Telugu version to his participation in the Ram Charan-Sukumar project. Let’s dive into the interview.

Q. As the Telugu dialogue writer for Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, how did you manage to dive into the dialect of the Chittoor region with ease?

Ans. While writing the dialogues for Pushpa: The Rise, I had no clue about the dialect used by the people around the region. As the movie takes place in the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh, I had to learn about the same, as I’m a person born in Andhra's coastal regions.

I did not have the personal knowledge of the same, and it took me time to craft it into the movie, taking in close care of the region and how people there speak. However, by the time I had gotten into working on Pushpa 2: The Rule, I had quite a grasp of the accent and dialect that people could even believe I was a native of Chittoor.

We also had people from the same region working on the film in various departments, which also helped in crafting the dialogues. Even Bunny (Allu Arjun) Garu had taken a 3-month lesson to perfect his dialect for the film.

Q. Being the dialogue writer for Pushpa 2’s original language (Telugu), have you ever felt that what you've written in the film gets lost in translation or misinterpreted when dubbed into other languages?

Ans. In particular, I didn’t feel any of the dialogues getting lost in translation or losing their meaning when translated into other languages. Like, I also speak Hindi language, and when I wrote the catchphrase “Thaggedh Le,” it had a meaning that “I won’t give up” kind in Telugu.

However, in Hindi, they used the catchphrase as “Har Ghiz Jhookega Nahi,” which means “He’ll never bow down.” For me, this somehow felt better to hear and gave that effect of the hero without losing its impact. I’ve never felt my dialogues were getting misinterpreted in other languages.

Even though I don’t speak other languages, the dialogue writer of the Tamil version had once called me and expressed how happy and excited he felt writing for the film.

Q. In Pushpa 1, the dialogue "Pushpa, flower ante kaadu fire" and with Pushpa 2 trailer, "the wildfire" dialogues had gone viral. Did you expect this catchphrase to become such a hit?

Ans. While I was writing the dialogue for the first movie, I never expected it would be such a huge hit. The line had gone so viral that... I was so happy it worked this well.

The catchphrase was such a big hit that I couldn’t even believe it when our Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh used the phrase during one of his speeches. It was all very exciting for me.

When it came to the second installment, we wanted to keep the same essence of the first one and Pushpa’s character that evolved into "Wildfire” dialogue. I’m very glad that even that has become such a hit with everyone.

Q. Generally, director Sukumar is known for working solo on screenplays with 1 or 2 exceptions in his filmography. How was it to collaborate with such a prominent writer-director on a film of this massive scale?

Ans. Sukumar Garu had actually started working on Pushpa back in 2018. At that point in time, there wasn’t any story or script; he just had an idea. He had decided that he wanted to do a movie based on red sandalwood smuggling and the world around it.

Later on, as the story started to develop, Sukumar Garu contacted with our reporter friends, who gave us the insides into what happens in such smuggling trade and all. This led to Sukumar creating various characters, including Pushpa, and a world revolving around this trade.

Q. Recently, it was confirmed that Pushpa would get a third sequel called Pushpa 3: The Rampage. What can we expect from the next collaboration of Allu Arjun and director Sukumar? And is there any confirmation on who might be the villain?

Ans. We had so much more to be included in the world of Pushpa. As we kept writing, the episodes of the film grew, with various new characters being introduced into the story, which made the movie much bigger.

Now, the next installment called Pushpa 3: The Rampage would be much more bigger, grander, and better than Pushpa 2: The Rule. We will be including more characters in the whole narrative with the 3rd part.

When it comes to the villains for the 3rd installment, it hasn’t been confirmed to be played by anyone yet. We had approached some big Bollywood actors to enact the role, but no confirmation has been made.

Q. Apart from Pushpa 3, what else are you working on that we can expect in the upcoming days?

Ans. Besides Pushpa 3: The Rampage, I will also be working on the sequels of Bimbisara 2 and Bimbisara 3. Both movies have to be worked on consecutively, as the story requires to be told like that only, so I will be working on that. Additionally, I am also working on a yet-to-be-announced movie starring Ram Pothineni in the lead role.

Furthermore, I will be collaborating with Sukumar Garu once again for his next movie with Ram Charan (RC17). Sukumar is likely to take a break for a month after Pushpa 2, after which we might start our work on it. I am so excited to be able to work on that project.

