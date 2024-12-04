Pushpa 2 Breaking News: Bengaluru district collector orders to STOP midnight shows of Allu Arjun's movie

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. Now, it seems that Bengaluru fans may have to wait a bit longer to see the much-awaited movie on the big screens.

As per a recent tweet by Manobala Vijaybalan, the Allu Arjun starrer’s midnight shows in Bengaluru have been stopped by the district collector. The decision to stop the midnight shows came after the Kannada Films Producers Associations had filed a petition for the same.

The association argued that no Kannada films have ever followed the tradition of being released before 6 AM. In light of this, they want to uphold the practice and ensure no midnight shows are conducted for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Additionally, there are speculations that the petition was filed as a response to the high ticket prices for the midnight shows and premiere screenings, which may have influenced the decision.

Meanwhile, although the Bengaluru district collector has denied permission for midnight shows just hours before the movie’s release, states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have approved extra shows through a Government Order (G.O.). These states have also allowed a price hike for tickets.

The much-awaited movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, will continue the story of Pushparaju and his rise in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. While the first installment ended on a cliffhanger, the sequel is expected to reveal what unfolds between Pushpa and his nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Advertisement

As Pushpa 2 is just hours away from its release, the makers have already announced a sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. In a recent Pinkvilla interview, the movie’s dialogue writer revealed that the upcoming sequel would be "much bigger, grander, and better" than the first two installments.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also features actors like Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya says 'Happily married, with a couple of kids' is his ideal family plan