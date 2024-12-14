Pushpa 2: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Sukumar and others visit Allu Arjun’s residence

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Allu Arjun has drawn the spotlight lately due to the unforeseen incident that took place during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at the iconic Sandhya Theater on December 4. The actor’s visit to the cinema premises to watch his own film caused overcrowding, due to which a female fan lost her life. And now several celebrities have paid a visit to the actor at his Hyderabad residence.

First up, it was none other than Pushpa 2’s director Sukumar who rushed to Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad residence. The filmmaker got emotional as he hugged the actor while wiping his tears. However, the actor kept his composure and gave a hearty smile.

Vijay Deverakonda was seen arriving at Allu Arjun’s home, showing support for the Pushpa 2 actor amid the tough time. The Arjun Reddy star gave a hug to the latter, extending strength to the latter and his family.

While many fans expected the presence of someone from the Mega family, it was megastar Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha Konidela, who arrived at Allu Arjun’s residence. As soon as she arrived, the actor came running towards her and extended his warm embrace. The duo held hands and conversed for a brief while, before Allu Arjun affectionately planted a kiss on her palm.

Newlywed Naga Chaitanya also arrived at Allu Arjun’s home. The duo hugged and shook hands while exchanging pleasantries. Later, Chay also met and hugged filmmaker Sukumar, who was also at the icon star’s residence.

Rana Daggubati, who is celebrating his birthday today, also arrived at Allu Arjun’s home and showed support to the actor and his family.

For the unversed, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the lead, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, released theatrically on December 5. It has scored a phenomenal performance at the box office since, breaking many records.

