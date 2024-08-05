Raj Tarun's ex-girlfriend Lavanya accuses his friend Sekhar Basha of assault; says, 'He attacked my private...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and sexual assault.

Raj Tarun’s former partner Lavanya and his close friend Sekhar Basha came face to face for a live debate on a TV show recently. Amidst arguments, the former lost her calm and tossed her sandal at the latter, creating a huge controversy. Soon, the video went viral on the internet.

Now, the case has taken a drastic turn as Lavanya has accused Basha of allegedly assaulting her during the live show. As per a report in M9 News, she has sustained injuries in her stomach and is now receiving treatment.

Reportedly, Sekhar Basha kicked Lavanya in the stomach and back and also injured her private parts. The report stated that an FIR was lodged. Lavanya claims Basha is threatening her life and throwing stones at her. Meanwhile, the actor has moved the High Court to seek anticipatory bail on August 1 in the cheating case filed by his ex-girlfriend.

According to Times Now, the court hearing might take place on Friday, August 9. Raj leveled allegations against Lavanya, saying that she had filed a case against another man in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, she was facing a drug abuse case as well, he said.

For those who are not aware, Raj Tarun has been in the headlines due to his relationship with ex-girlfriend Lavanya. The latter has accused the former of having an affair with actress Malvi Malhotra.

Lavanya has even filed an FIR on the grounds of cheating against Tarun at Narsinghi police station, alleging that he made false promises to marry her and later deceived her. Not just that, Raj’s ex-girlfriend also complained that the actor’s close associates have been giving her death threats.

In response to the allegations against him, the Naa Saami Ranga actor has reportedly accused his live-in girlfriend of blackmailing him. He said that Lavanya has been under the addictive influence of substances. Moreover, Raj Tarun also alleged that she has been dating another person for some time now and that he can prove the same.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse including sexual or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for this.

