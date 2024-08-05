SS Rajamouli’s wife Rama REJECTED his marriage proposal at first, ‘I thought it was meaningless’

SS Rajamouli’s documentary on Netflix, Modern Masters, has been gaining attention due to the several unheard anecdotes about the filmmaker surfacing gradually. Various actors and others associated with cinema have already shared their experiences of working with the director. And now, his wife, Rama Rajamouli, has opened up about an unheard episode from the duo’s personal life, dating back to almost the time right around their marriage.

Speaking in the documentary, Rama Rajamouli reminisced about the first time that she met SS Rajamouli, which was at her sister’s wedding. She mentioned not finding him particularly striking, especially since he happened to be the brother of her brother-in-law.

Dismissing any chances of romantic feelings for SS Rajamouli on the first go, Rama shared that she was not ready when he proposed.

She narrated, “It was not a very romantic thing because we were both very mature adults by the time we got into a relationship. But when he proposed, I was actually not ready.”

Moving further in her revelation, Rama then shared tidbits about the proposal of marriage that she got from SS Rajamouli. She again expressed that there was nothing romantic that happened between them, and their proposal was a merely casual conversation. She added, “Again, it’s not a very interesting romantic way. It was a very casual conversation that happened between both of us.”

Moreover, Rama then went on to reveal that she found Rajamouli’s proposal completely “meaningless” and out of the blue. Explaining her stance, she added that she was a divorcee with a son from her previous marriage, and so she thought that the filmmaker must be mad to even come up with such a thought.

Luckily, even after initial hesitance, Rama and Rajamouli finally got married in 2001. Revealing what changed things, the star wife credited her husband’s persistence and mentioned, “Like everything else, he is very persistent in his things. So finally, after a year or so, we thought we will go ahead with this.”

On the work front, SS Rajamouli recently enjoyed global recognition with his last release, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The movie won big at the Golden Globe Awards as well as the 95th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, he is set to collaborate with Mahesh Babu in the film SSMB 29 (tentative title).

