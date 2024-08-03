Raj Tarun moves High Court for pre-arrest bail in cheating case filed by ex-girlfriend Lavanya

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Ahead of his film Tiragabadara Saami’s release, Raj Tarun has found himself in the middle of a legal battle, accused of cheating former partner Lavanya. The actor clarified his stand on the case earlier and alleged that his ex was blackmailing him.

In the latest update, Raj moved High Court to seek anticipatory bail in the case against him. While the police investigation is still ongoing, as per the Times Now, the actor sensed a future arrest and hence sought bail in advance. Further, the report suggests that the case hearing might come on Friday, August 9.

The Orey Bujjiga actor leveled allegations against Lavanya, saying that she has filed a case against another man in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, she was facing a drug abuse case as well, he said.

Meanwhile, a recent live TV debate made Lavanya and Basha, Raj Tarun’s friend, come face-to-face. The incident has caught tremendous social media buzz since the former lost her cool and tossed sandal at Basha. This shocking incident has been recorded and has gone viral on the Internet.

It is pertinent to mention that the Stand Up Rahul actor’s friend has been supporting and defending him across various media platforms.

For the uninformed, Raj Tarun’s ex-girlfriend Lavanya filed a cheating case against the actor at Narsinghi police station. Raj has been accused of having an affair with actress Malvi Malhotra and making false promises to Lavanya.

Further, Raj’s former lover and live-in partner complained that the actor’s close associates have been giving her death threats and forcing her to end the relationship. Later, Raj also accused Lavanya of blackmailing him.

He said that she has been under the addictive influence of substances. Moreover, Raj Tarun also alleged that she has been dating another person for some time now and that he can prove the same.

What do you have to say about the controversy? Tell us in the comments.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'I will never marry': Raj Tarun opens up on controversy with ex-girlfriend Lavanya during Tiragabadara Saami's promotion