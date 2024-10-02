Rajinikanth hospitalized: PM Modi calls Vettaiyan actor's wife Latha to check on his health

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital after he experienced a severe stomach ache. Following that, he underwent an elective procedure, and a stent was placed near his abdominal area. While the Vettaiyan actor is stable and under observation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to his wife Latha to enquire about his health condition.

The BJP State President of Tamil Nadu took to his X account to disclose that PM Modi spoke to Rajinikanth's wife over a phone call to know if the actor was doing well. He also wished Thalaivar a speedy recovery amid health concerns.

The post read, "Our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi avl spoke telephonically to Smt. Latha Rajinikanth avl today to inquire about the health of our Super Star Thiru @rajinikanth avl. Hon PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth avl post-surgery & Hon PM wished him a speedy recovery."

Check out the post below:

On Tuesday, a team of doctors performed the elective procedure on Rajinikanth in a cath lab. The actor is in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical bulletin from Apollo Hospital stated, "He (Rajinikanth) had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart, which was treated by a nonsurgical, transcatheter method." It further read that Thalaivar will be home in the next two days.

Meanwhile, several A-listers from the film fraternity are praying for Rajinikanth's swift recovery in the hospital. Celebrities including Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and others have shared their well wishes for the actor via their social media handles.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Thalapathy Vijay wrote, "I pray to God for the full recovery of Superstar Mr Rajinikanth, who is admitted to a hospital. I wish he recovers soon and returns home."

Check out his post below:

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan wrote, "I wish my dear friend, Superstar @rajinikanth, who is hospitalized, a speedy recovery."

Check out his post below:

On the work front, Rajinikanth is looking forward to the grand release of Vettaiyan on October 10. The movie features Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil among others in prominent roles. Next, Thalaivar will star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited film Coolie.

