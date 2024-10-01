Rajinikanth health update: Vettaiyan actor undergoes elective procedure, to be discharged soon

Rajinikanth was earlier admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai after he experienced severe stomach pain. The Vettaiyan actor was further advised to undergo an elective procedure today, October 1. Now, as per the latest update on Thalaivar's health by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, he is in a stable condition.

Rajinikanth successfully underwent the elective procedure during which a "stent" was placed near his lower abdominal area. The report further read, "The procedure was carried out by a team of three speciality doctors in a cath lab. Currently, he is stable and is being kept under observation. He will be recuperating at the hospital for the next 2-3 days before being discharged."

Earlier, Rajinikanth's wife Latha had also reassured fans that Thalaivar was doing well after being admitted to the private hospital. She told CNN-News 18, "All is well."

Meanwhile, since morning, social media has been buzzing with reports on Rajinikanth's health. His die-hard fans were left concerned and they prayed for his swift recovery. Now, they can breathe a sigh of relief as the actor's health is stable after the successful procedure at a cath lab.

In 2020, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in a private hospital due to variations in his blood pressure caused by fatigue and hypertension. Doctors later discharged him and prescribed a week of rest. Thalaivar was tested for COVID-19 the same year. Despite his testing coming back negative, he isolated himself.

The Vettaiyan actor also underwent a kidney transplant in 2016. In 2021, he was advised to get a carotid artery revascularization procedure at a private facility in Chennai.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the trailer launch of Vettaiyan on October 2. Meanwhile, the movie will hit the big screens on October 10. Apart from Thalaivar, the star cast of the film includes Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and others.

Rajinikanth is also preparing for his role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly anticipated film Coolie. The movie will feature Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and others in pivotal roles.

