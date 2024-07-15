Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh detained by Hyderabad police in connection to drugs case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

A joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police under Cyberabad Police's jurisdiction, it has come to light that actress Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh is under arrest by the Hyderabad police.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a press meeting by the Cyberabad Police held on July 15 has confirmed that the accused including the actress’ brother is booked under the case.

Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh arrested for drug consumption and possession

As per a report by News18, Aman Preet Singh was one among the 13 who were arrested for consuming and testing positive for the use of cocaine. Moreover, five among them were also booked by the police on accusations of drug peddling.

Furthermore, it was also found by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Department that 2.6 kgs of cocaine was being brought to Hyderabad for sale. Police officials have also said that they will comment more on Aman after further investigation, checking the connections involved in the network. The police have also confiscated 2 passports, 2 bikes, and 10 cell phones during the bust.

Coincidently, Rakul Preet Singh was also initially investigated by the Enforcement Directorate back in the day in an alleged money laundering involved in a drug case. However, the police had debunked the actress’ involvement and asked everyone to refrain from using her name.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Workfront

Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer movie Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film featuring the continuation of the 1996 classic Indian once again took up the vigilante’s story over the rise of corruption in India.

The film featured Siddharth in a prominent role with Rakul’s character Disha playing his love interest. Furthermore, the actress is set to reprise her role in the film’s upcoming sequel called Indian 3. She is also playing a lead role in the Bollywood flick De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

On the other hand, Rakul’s brother Aman Preet Singh is also set to make his debut in Bollywood with his upcoming drama film, Ramrajya.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

