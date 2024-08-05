Throwback: When Ram Charan’s wife Upasana revealed being uncomfortable with his on-screen intimate scenes, ‘I’m like...’

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, are one of the most-loved power couples in the entertainment industry. The duo has always supported and cheered each other on in their professional endeavors. However, there has been a time when Upasana relayed her apprehensions about watching her husband perform intimate scenes with his co-actresses on-screen.

Previously, during an interview with Galatta Ritz, Upasana Kamineni opened up about the times when, as a wife, she felt uncomfortable with Ram Charan's intimate scenes with his co-actresses on-screen. Being candid about her feelings, she expressed, “Like every woman, I’ve sometimes asked him if he needed to do certain scenes with heroines. I’m like, ‘Come on, what is this?”

Upasana then recalled how Ram Charan had eased her feelings on the matter, explaining that it was a part of his profession. RC made her understand the technicalities of what actually goes behind such scenes, and it was then that the matter got resolved between the two.

Concluding her remarks, Upasana Kamineni took pride in her marriage with Ram Charan and hyped how her husband doesn't have a better chemistry with anyone else apart from her. She said, “Initially, I didn’t understand; we came from two different worlds. But there’s no one he has better chemistry with than me; he looks the best with me.”

Back in 2013, right after a year of their wedding, Ram Charan revealed how his better half, Upasana, gets jealous seeing his connection with his mother, Surekha. He also remarked about his wife not being aware of what actually goes on a film set. RC mentioned that it was when he took Upasana along to see the sets that she was actually able to decipher the things correctly.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his next release, Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani.

