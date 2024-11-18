Ram Charan fulfills THIS promise to AR Rahman while following Ayyappa Deeksha; Know all about it

Ram Charan is all set to attend the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event as the chief guest today, November 18. The ceremony will be held at Kadapa Dargah. According to a Times Now report, the Game Changer actor will reach the venue this evening, and arrangements for the same have been made by the organizers.

For the unversed, renowned composer AR Rahman had promised the authorities last year that he would bring Ram Charan to their event in 2024. As a regular visitor to the Dargah, the musician’s words had raised high expectations among the people. Keeping his promise, the RRR star decided to attend the event as the chief guest.

As per the report, AR Rahman invited Ram Charan to attend the Mushaira Ghazal event at Kadapa Dargah as a special guest. The actor agreed to it and assured the composer that he would participate in the event despite his hectic schedule.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently observing Ayyappa Deeksha. Most probably, the actor will be arriving at the event barefoot donning an all-black ensemble.

Ayyappa Deeksha is a 41-day spiritual observance followed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa before embarking on their pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. This practice assures austerity, self-discipline, and devotion, guiding followers toward spiritual growth and a closer connection with the Divine.

Ram Charan has a tradition of observing the Ayyappa Deeksha. The Game Changer actor followed this sacred vow during the success of RRR in 2022. Last year, he observed the practice as a spiritual offering for his daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

On the work front, Ram Charan is all set for the release of his highly anticipated movie titled Game Changer. The movie is going to hit the big screens during the festival of Pongal, which is January 10, 2025. Alongside Ram Charan, Kiara Advani will play the female lead in S Shankar's directorial.

On the other hand, the actor has simultaneously started prepping for his role in RC 16, co-starring Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor.

