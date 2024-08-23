WATCH: Jyothika combines elegance and comfort in her breezy airport look, flashes a bright smile for the paparazzi

Jyothika is one such actress who has charmed her way into the hearts of her fans with both her charismatic personality and terrific acting chops. Recently, the diva was spotted at the airport, and her humble nature and impeccable fashion choices left everyone floored.

In the video, Jyothika is seen arriving at the Hyderabad airport, where she was surrounded by paparazzi who requested pictures. The diva paused for a moment and graciously obliged them. For her OOTD, Jyothika wore a classy wine-hued shirt paired with white trousers. A subtle leather sling bag across her shoulders and a pair of sunglasses completed her stylish yet hassle-free look.

Jyothika always makes it a point to let her minimal yet chic fashion statements do all the talking. For instance, on August 3, 2024, she was spotted in Hyderabad sporting a cool and comfortable outfit that included a simple black shirt and red pants.

In her personal life, Jyothika is married to actor Suriya, and the duo receives immense love from their fans who adore them as a couple. Earlier, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she shared her thoughts on what she liked about her husband’s look in his upcoming film Kanguva.

She said, “I think Suriya is fabulous; he puts 200% into the film, and this I wouldn't say just because I'm his wife. Maybe I'm married to him because of this quality of his—that he gives his all, you know. Whether it's my children, whether it's our marriage, or whether it's his career, he just gives his 200%."

Furthermore, Jyothika had also talked about the kind of man Suriya has been, besides his professional front. The doting wife not only credited her husband for being such a talented actor, but also highlighted how he is absolutely fabulous when it comes to fulfilling his responsibilities.

Coming to Jyothika’s professional career, she was last seen in the Hindi film Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao. Moving forth, she will be a part of the movie titled Dabba Cartel, which will be released on Netflix.

