Meet actor who became household name after his debut, was rumored to be dating Tamannaah Bhatia, and is brother of a South superstar

An accomplished artist in Tamil cinema, this actor has left a lasting impression since his debut. Born in Madras, he draws his lineage from a veteran actor father and counts a well-known star as his elder brother. His journey in showbiz has been notably impactful. Despite his successes, he hasn't been immune to controversy, often making headlines for various reasons. Yes, we're talking about none other than Karthi.

Karthi's early life and breakthrough role

Karthi, originally named Karthik Sivakumar, is the son of the esteemed actor Sivakumar and brother of Suriya. His interest in filmmaking led him to pursue elective courses in the field. Karthi's breakthrough occurred with his role in the highly acclaimed film Paruthiveeran (2007), directed by Ameer Sultan. His performance not only propelled him to stardom but also garnered him accolades, including the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Apart from his acting career, Karthi actively participates in social welfare initiatives.

Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia's dating rumors

During the filming of the movie Paiyaa, speculation swirled around Karthi and Tamannaah being romantically involved. However, Tamannaah clarified that their on-screen chemistry fueled these rumors and that they were not even friends off-screen. Karthi later put an end to the speculation by marrying Ranjani Chinnasamy. They exchanged vows on July 3, 2011, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The couple welcomed their daughter, Umayaal, on January 11, 2013. They also have a son named Kandhan, born in 2020.

Karthi's upcoming projects

Actor Karthi has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline. His next film, titled Meiyazhagan, is scheduled for release in theaters on September 27. Directed by Prem Kumar, known for the acclaimed romantic drama 96, the movie promises a delightful journey filled with celebratory moments. Alongside Karthi, the film features actors including Arvind Swamy, Sri Divya, Karunakaran, Rajkiran, Jayaprakash, and Swati Konde.

In addition to Meiyazhagan, Karthi is currently busy shooting for Sardar 2 under the direction of PS Mithran. His future projects include Vaa Vaathiyaare with Nalan Kumarasamy and a sequel to Kaithi, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

