VIRAL VIDEO: Ram Charan, Upasana and Klin Kaara get an unexpected welcome at Hyderabad airport from doggo Rhyme

Ram Charan and his furry pal Rhyme recently stole everyone’s hearts with a special moment inside the airport. As Ram along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara returned from their long vacation, Rhyme was visibly excited to see the Game Changer actor.

In the heartwarming moment, we could see Rhyme getting embraced by the actor as he made his way into Hyderabad after a long time. The actor can be seen donning a black and white outfit and carrying Rhyme in his arms. Behind them, Upasana also follows suit, holding their baby girl in her arms.

Check out the heartwarming moment here:

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela recently captured everyone's attention at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with their stunning twin look. The couple exuded elegance in their matching all-black outfits, and Ram was proud to serve as the festival's ambassador.

Excitement erupted among fans when the actor touched down in Melbourne for the festival, with crowds eagerly clamoring to catch a glimpse of him.

Check out the video here:

Interestingly, Ram Charan was also seen making an appearance with his dad Chiranjeevi as they both attended the inaugural function of the Paris Olympics. Spending some iconic moments together, both actors were seen with their better halves relishing in the occasion.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Ram Charan is all set to next appear in the film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The movie is touted to be a political thriller that features Ram as a righteous IAS officer on a story given by Karthik Subbaraj.

Advertisement

Besides Ram, the film also has actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens for Christmas this year with the makers dropping its first single called Jaragandi a while ago.

Additionally, the actor is also set to play the lead role in director Buchi Babu Sana’s sports-action movie, tentatively called RC16. The makers have roped in Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady with Shiva Rajkumar playing a key role.

ALSO READ: Not Prabhas but was Nani the first choice for Hanu Raghavapudi's war film? Fans dig an old interview of director