Ramam Raghavam OTT release date: When and where to watch Samuthirakani starrer thriller film online

Ramam Raghavam is a Telugu thriller that was released on February 21. Directed by Dhanraj Koranani, the film had an underwhelming run at the box office. However, it has now secured a strong OTT deal and is set for its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Ramam Raghavam

Ramam Raghavam will start streaming on SUN NXT from March 14 onwards. Making the announcement, the streaming platform wrote on X, "The father and son journey unfolds in a manner you won’t anticipate... Watch Ramam Raghavam streaming from March 14th."

Official trailer and plot of Ramam Raghavam

The story of Ramam Raghavam revolves around Dasarath Ramam, an honest government employee in Amalapuram’s Registrar’s Office. He is respected for his integrity and never accepts bribes. In contrast, his son Raghava grows up addicted to gambling and betting, accumulating heavy debts.

Despite Ramam’s strict discipline, Raghava refuses to change. In desperation, he forges his father’s signature to gain money. This act ruins Ramam’s reputation, something he cannot bear. Furious and heartbroken, he expels Raghava from their home.

Blinded by greed, Raghava starts seeing his father as an obstacle. He believes that if Ramam dies, he can inherit his job, insurance benefits, and family wealth. Convinced that killing his father is his only way out, he decides to act.

However, Ramam realizes his son’s deadly intent. To prevent Raghava from committing an unforgivable crime, he takes his own life. His sacrifice leaves Raghava shattered. Overcome with guilt and regret, he wishes to be reborn as his father’s footwear, carrying the weight of his actions forever.

Cast and crew of Ramam Raghavam

Ramam Raghavam is directed by Dhanraj Koranani and written by Siva Prasad Yanala, with Prudhvi Polavarapu serving as the producer. The film's cinematography is handled by Durga Prasad Kolli, while Marthand K. Venkatesh takes charge of editing. Arun Chiluveru has composed the music. The cast features Samuthirakani as Dasaradh Ramam, Dhanraj Koranani as Raghava, Harish Uthaman as Deva, Raghava's friend, Satya as Anji, Raghava's best friend, and Vennela Kishore as Satyam.