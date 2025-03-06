Rajakili OTT release: When and where to watch Thambi Ramaiah and Samuthirakani starrer Tamil drama online

Rajakili is a Tamil action drama film that was released in theaters on December 27 last year. Directed by Umapathy Ramaiah, the movie received mixed responses at the box office. And now, it is set to make its digital debut online.

When and where to watch Rajakili

Rajakili will start streaming on Tentkotta from March 7 onwards. Making the announcement, the post on the streaming platform’s social media handle read, "Fate weaves its own story! #ThambiRamaiah & @thondankani in #Rajakili, a gripping tale of destiny and consequences. Streaming Worldwide Tomorrow on #Tentkotta."

The story of Rajakili follows Anandan, who runs the Annai Madi Anbalayam orphanage. One day, he finds a beggar searching for food in a dustbin. He takes him in, feeds him, and cares for him. The beggar refuses to part with his bag. While he sleeps, Anandan checks inside and finds a diary. The diary reveals the beggar’s real identity—Murugappa Sendrayar, a former businessman.

Sendrayar’s past unfolds in the diary. His wife, Deivanai, doubts his loyalty; society brands him a womanizer and betrayal follows him at every step. He faces blackmail, scandals, and political threats. Accused of murder, he is sent to prison. Meanwhile, his son, Pazhaniyappan, takes control of his assets. Thamaraiselvi IAS deceives him into believing she can help. Instead, he later plots to kill his father.

Sendrayar escapes from the hospital but finds himself abandoned. His advocate gathers evidence and proves his innocence. After his release, Anandan takes him to his family and this forms the main crux of the storyline.

Cast and crew of Rajakili

Rajakili is directed by Umapathy Ramaiah, with a screenplay also by him, while the story and dialogues are penned by Thambi Ramaiah. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film features Thambi Ramaiah, Samuthirakani, and Suveta Shrimpton in key roles.

For the unversed, Samuthirakani is a popular actor who featured alongside Ram Charan in Game Changer, Arun Vijay in Vanangaan, Ajith Kumar in Thunivu and more.

The cinematography is handled by Kedarnath S and S. Gopinath, with editing by R. Sudharshan. Thambi Ramaiah also composed the music for the film.