Ramam Raghavam OTT release: Here's where you can watch Samuthirakani starrer thriller film online

Ramam Raghavam is a Telugu drama thriller that hit the big screens on February 21, 2025. Directed by Dhanraj Koranani, the film opened to mixed responses at the box office. And now, the movie is set to make its digital debut in a few days.

Where to watch Ramam Raghavam

Ramam Raghavam will be available for streaming on ETV Win. While the makers did not reveal the release date, they wrote on X, "Some battles stay within families, but this one took the big screen by storm! Get ready for a recent blockbuster, coming soon on @etvwin."

Official trailer and plot of Ramam Raghavam

The story of Ramam Raghavam unfolds in Amalapuram, where Dasarath Ramam, an honest government employee, lives by his principles. His son, Raghava, is his complete opposite—addicted to gambling and deep in debt. Despite Ramam’s strict discipline, Raghava refuses to change.

In desperation, Raghava forges his father’s signature, staining Ramam’s spotless reputation. Furious, he disowns him. Blinded by greed, Raghava plots to kill his father, hoping to claim a government job, insurance money, and family assets.

However, Ramam learns of his plan. Instead of resisting, he takes his own life to secure Raghava’s future. Overcome with guilt, Raghava spends his life in regret, wishing to be reborn. These events form the main storyline of the movie.

Cast and crew of Ramam Raghavam

Ramam Raghavam is a drama thriller directed by Dhanraj Koranani and written by Siva Prasad Yanala. Produced by Prudhvi Polavarapu, the film features cinematography by Durga Prasad Kolli, editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh, and music composed by Arun Chiluveru.

The movie stars Samuthirakani as Dasaradh Ramam, a principled government employee, while Dhanraj Koranani plays his son, Raghava. Harish Uthaman appears as Deva, Raghava's friend, with Satya portraying his best friend, Anji. Vennela Kishore takes on the role of Satyam, while Srinivas Reddy plays Atin Raju, and Sunil appears as Naidu.