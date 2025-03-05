Agent OTT release: When and where to watch Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty starrer spy actioner online

Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty starrer Agent had originally released in theaters on April 28, 2023. The spy action thriller is now finally set to hit the OTT platform soon.

When and where to watch Agent

Agent starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the lead roles is finally set to stream on SonyLIV from March 14, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the OTT platform on their social media handle where it read:

“ALERT: A spy like no other is on the move! MISSION BRIEF: Slick moves. Deadly stakes. Ultimate action. Witness high-octane action and unmatched style starring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, and Sakshi Vaidya on March 14, only on Sony LIV.”

Official trailer and plot of Agent

The movie Agent features the story of a spy who has a mysterious past. Now, the spy agent is tasked with uncovering the hidden truths about a dangerous terrorist organization.

Cast and crew of Agent

The movie Agent starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the lead roles features an ensemble cast of actors like Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in key roles.

The film directed by Surender Reddy is based on a story penned by Vakkantham Vamsi with Reddy developing the screenplay. The movie was bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Rambrahmam Sunkara.

Hiphop Tamizha created the movie’s musical and background scores, with Bheems Ceciroleo providing a single track. Rasool Ellore and George C. Williams handled the cinematography, and Navin Nooli edited the film.

The film released in 2023 was released to mixed-to-negative reviews by the critics and ultimately became a box office disappointment. Following the movie’s failure, Anil Sunkara and Akhil Akkineni penned an apology letter to the audience and acknowledged that they had begun the film without a bound script.