Rashmika Mandanna reveals reason why she hasn't been seen in public lately; 'Life is super fragile and short...'

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her official social media handles to address a minor accident she endured. Giving an update on why she has been inactive in public, the actress shared details about the accident and posted a cute, quirky picture of herself.

Talking about the same, Rashmika said, “The reason I haven’t been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors.”

The actress further added that she is feeling all better now and gave a heads up that she’d be back to being super active on social media and public spaces.

Rashmika further asked her followers to make themselves a priority and said, “Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Cz life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday!!..” Moreover, the actress also humorously added how she has been eating a lot of ladoos as well.

Similar to Rashmika, her Sikandar co-star Salman Khan also recently revealed about enduring an injury on the film’s set during its shoot. As per reports, the actor had gotten hit in his ribs during the filming of the AR Murugadoss directorial. However, it is unclear whether both instances took place due to the same reason.

Coming to the actress’ work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the lead role for the 2023 film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role featured the actress as the leading lady.

Furthermore, the actress is next set to appear in the much-awaited sequel movie Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun. The film directed by Sukumar is the continuation of Pushpa: The Rise and features the actress once again as Srivalli.

Moreover, the actress’ next Hindi language film Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal would feature her as Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Interestingly, both her films are set to release on December 6, 2024.

