Rashmika Mandanna's self-awareness about stardom after massive success shows her humble side: 'All this can go...'

Rashmika Mandanna has slowly etched her name as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema lately. With her back-to-back pan-India movie releases, she’s become a household name, enjoying a massive fan following. She recently talked about how she has not let success go to her head and keeps herself humble at all costs.

In an interview with Femina, the Pushpa 2 starlet revealed that humility does not require any extra effort from her end since she believes herself to be wired in that way only.

The diva added that she firmly believes the luxuries of life to be fleeting in nature and has always strived to remain grounded as much as possible.

Rashmika said, “Luckily, it’s not an extra effort that I need to make. My brain is already wired in a way... that all the things that we adore, all the things we enjoy, all these luxuries, can stay or go in an instant. That is something that keeps me grounded and connected to my roots.”

Moving on with her revelation, the actress also explained how, over the years, she has surrounded herself with people who help to keep her grounded despite the immense success.

She claimed ‘being in a good space’ surrounded by people who don’t let success go to her head.

In other news, Rashmika has been making headlines courtesy of her super-piled-up work front. After Pushpa 2’s massive success, the diva is looking forward to films like Kubera and The Girlfriend from Tollywood.

Meanwhile, she recently enthralled everyone with her majestic look from her Bollywood period drama film Chhava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. She also has Thaama with Ayushmann Khurrana in her kitty.

