RC 16: Buchi Babu Sana teases Ram Charan's rugged new look for sports drama, and fans are going berserk over it: 'Another cult character...'

After Game Changer, moviegoers are waiting to see Ram Charan in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama, tentatively titled RC 16. The actor will be making a major transformation for the film. Recently, the director treated fans with a sneak peek of his new look on social media, which sparked excitement amongst fans.

In the photo, Buchi Babu Sana, Ram Charan, and Aalim Hakim can be seen in a vanity van dressing room. The picture showcased the director and makeover artist analyzing the actor's new look with their arms crossed. Meanwhile, in the mirror, one can see that Ram Charan is sporting a new bearded look for RC 16.

Sharing the photo, the director wrote, "Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan Garu gets a solid makeover by @AalimHakim Ji. Super excited…!!!!"

Soon after he made the post, netizens took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Bring it on sir. Wishing you all the best," while another commented, "Can't wait to witness another cult character for our #RamCharan. Thank u @BuchiBabuSana anna."

A few days ago, Buchi Babu Sana took to his social media handle to announce the commencement of the RC 16 shoot. He shared a photo of himself seeking blessings and wrote, "It's a BIG DAY....The most awaited moment. Started with the blessings of Chamundeshwari Matha, Mysore. Blessings needed (sic). #RC16."

Ram Charan has started preparing for his intense role in RC 16. The actor is already undergoing a major physical transformation for the sports drama. A few months ago, he posted a photo with fitness trainer Shivoham as he started his intense training for the film. Shivoham is a renowned coach who has previously worked with actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

RC 16 is said to be set in Uttarandhra. According to media reports, Ram Charan is focusing on mastering the local accent for his role. This film will also be his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor on the big screen.

