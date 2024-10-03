Police to file fresh chargesheet against Darshan Thoogudeepa over alleged VIP treatment in jail

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about an individual's death, which might trigger some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, the most controversial Kannada actor, is serving judicial custody in connection to the brutal murder of his apparent fan, Renuka Swamy. In the latest turn of events, reportedly another charge sheet will be submitted soon against Darshan in the Renuka Swamy murder case. As per a report in Asianet Newsable Kannada, the police will file a charge sheet against Darshan, gangster Nagaraj, and another gangster concerning the alleged special facility case in Parappana’s Agrahara Central Jail, which created controversy recently.

Further, the report suggests that after Darshan Thoogudeepa was shifted from the prison to the Bellary Jail over VIP treatment, the investigation revealed evidence to support the allegations and confirmed prison officials cooperating in the act.

Moreover, sources claimed that the Electronic City sub-division police have partially completed the investigation in this case and have made final preparations for the submission of the charge sheet in court. Currently, the cops have provided the list of charges to legal experts for review, and after getting their opinion, they will take the final step.

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa was shifted from Parappana’s Agrahara Central jail after his picture and video of allegedly receiving VIP treatment inside the prison went viral. The viral photo shows the sandalwood star casually smoking a cigarette with gangster Nagaraj, alias Wilson Garden Naga, on the jail lawn. It is pertinent to mention that Wilson Garden Naga is lodged under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2000, for his role in the killing of gangster Siddapura Mahesh.

In another released video, Thoogudeeooa is seen making a video call from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. In the 25-second video, a man is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and making the call. Darshan then comes on screen, waving cheerfully at the other person.

As soon as this picture and video surfaced online, the murder-accused actor was shifted to Bellary Jail. Moreover, after he was shifted, a raid was carried out inside the jail that confirmed the presence of many cigarettes, phones, and knives, among other things.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

