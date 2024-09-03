Renuka Swamy case: Police to submit chargesheet against Darshan Thoogudeepa and others accused soon

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody for the alleged murder of Renuka Swamy, might be charged this week. As per a report in the New Indian Express, a senior police officer stated that they are building a watertight chargesheet. Further, he said that the police team in charge of the investigation of the Renukaswamy murder case is most likely to submit the chargesheet this week.

However, the investigation team is waiting for some forensic and other reports and after receiving them, the chargesheet will be submitted to the court. Moreover, the police officer said that the forensic report is said to have confirmed Renuka Swamy's blood stains on the six accused's clothes. Additionally, belongings, including clothes, footwear, and leather items, of the six accused at the time of the incident were recovered from their respective houses after their arrest.

The report in New Indian Express also says that the police have gathered over 200 crucial pieces of evidence that will strengthen the case. The postmortem report allegedly confirmed the victim died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Meanwhile, the Kannada actor was shifted to Bellary Jail on Thursday morning (August 30). The decision came after his video and picture of receiving alleged VIP treatment inside the prison went viral on social media. Reportedly, Darshan Thoogudeepa was escorted out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV.

For the unversed, Darshan and his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 11 in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old man named Renuka Swamy. If reports are to be believed, then the Sandalwood actor killed the victim after he made derogatory comments against Gowada. Renuka, who was a fan of Darshan, visited him at his request but was later found dead after being subjected to severe torture.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

