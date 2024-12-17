Renukaswamy case: Amid reports of skipping surgery, Darshan Thoogudeepa seen limping at court premises while completing bail formalities

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with co-accused Pavithra Gowda and three others, were given bail in the murder case of the 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy on December 13. The judgment passed by the Karnataka High Court apparently heard both sides of the prosecution and defendant before passing the decision on such a high-profile case. And recently, Darshan was spotted at the magistrate court, where he arrived to complete the bail formalities.

Darshan was first given interim bail in October on medical grounds suggesting he suffered from a serious spinal injury that required immediate surgery. However, a new report by Bangalore Times stated that he had skipped surgery altogether and was discharged from the hospital as well.

But his first appearance after bail in the magistrate court painted a different picture, since Darshan was seen limping inside the premises.

A report by New Indian Express now mentioned that the actor left the hospital and arrived at the court to complete bail documentation, accompanied by his wife, Vijayalakshmi; brother, Dinakar Thoogudeepa; and actor, Dhanveer.

Upon completing the formalities and hearing the court’s directions for him here onwards, Darshan reportedly returned to the hospital once more for treatment.

As per the bail conditions for Darshan, his brother Dinakar and friend Dhanveer provided surety for him, as the former signed a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh.

The Kannada actor also signed an application for the withdrawal of his passport, which, unlike interim bail, is not a clause under regular bail. The court has therefore admitted to returning the passport, as mentioned by Darshan’s advocate.

On the other hand, reports suggest that Pavithra Gowda and the other accused who were also awarded bail are yet to be released from the Bengaluru Central Prison. A surety bond for them has also been signed up.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Why does Naga Chaitanya keep telling his wife Sobhita Dhulipala to talk to him in Telugu?