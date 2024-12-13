Renukaswamy case: Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and other co-accused granted bail by Karnataka HC?

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa had stayed in the limelight for his involvement in the sensational murder case of the 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. In a surprising turn of events, the Karnataka High Court has finally granted its verdict on the case.

As mentioned by Bangalore Times, on December 13, the Karnataka HC granted a general bail to Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda in the ongoing murder case. The bench headed by Justice S. Vishwajit Shetty granted bail to the other 5 co-accused in the case.

The court delivered the verdict after carefully noting and hearing out arguments from both prosecution and defense. All evidence and witnesses were heard out in equal measure before delivering the final verdict.

The case had been a topic of high attention, considering the high-profile nature of the prime accused behind the case.

Darshan Thoogudeepa was also awarded an interim bail of six weeks by the court on October 30, based on medical grounds.

It was back on December 9 when Justice Shetty had reserved the orders on the bail applications filed by the accused members of the case.

For those unversed, the dead body of the 33-year-old Renukaswamy was found near a stormwell in the Somanahalli back on June 9. The victim had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan Thoogudeepa, leading to the alleged murder.

Together with five other accomplices, the Kannada actor kidnapped Renukaswamy and brutally tortured him in a shed, including mutilating his body parts and even torturing him with electric shock, ultimately leading to his demise.

Afterwards, Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in connection to this case on June 11.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

