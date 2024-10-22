Renukaswamy case: Darshan Thoogudeepa’s bail appeal owing to surgery gets adjourned till THIS date, will he be released during Diwali?

Trigger: This article contains mention of the gruesome murder of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s jail sentence in the case of murder of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga has reached a new development recently. The actor whose bail plea was refused for the first time by the Bengaluru court had appealed for a petition for bail a second time to the Karnataka High Court. However, the latest hearing has now been adjourned for another date.

As per ANI, Darshan’s lawyer, BV Nagesh, appealed to the court for the actor to be granted bail owing to his severe back pain, which is likely to require a surgical procedure immediately. The single-judge bench headed by Justice Vishwajit Shetty has now requested for all the medical reports of the Kannada actor to be submitted to the court in this regard and ended the hearing by adjourning it to a next date of October 28, 2024.

Thus, with this new development, it is being speculated that this adjournment might result in the actor getting bail during Diwali, which is on October 31, 2024. However, there is no official clarity on the matter yet.

For the unversed, it was on October 17, 2024, when Darshan had moved the Karnataka High Court with another bail petition, challenging the rejection of his plea by the lower courts made earlier.

The Kannada actor had apparently requested an emergency hearing of his plea in this regard. Not just him but Darshan’s rumored ladylove Pavithra Gowda, who has also been arrested in the murder case of Renukaswamy, had jointly appealed for a bail plea to the HC.

It was back on June 9, 2024, when Renukaswamy’s body was found near a stormwell drain in the Sumanahalli region of Bangalore. The victim was kidnapped, brutally tortured and finally killed by Darshan Thoogudeepa and his accomplices on the basis of alleged claims that the fan used to send inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda.

On the other hand, while the grieving family of Renukaswamy has still been fighting to seek justice for the murder of their son and husband, the deceased’s wife Sahana recently gave birth to his son on October 16, 2024. The arrival of the child has brought a sliver of hope for the family.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

